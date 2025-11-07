Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SCHO opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

