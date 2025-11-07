Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 149,277 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 149,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $5,812,846.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $934,560. This trade represents a 86.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, John Bicket sold 20,723 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $798,249.96.

On Tuesday, October 21st, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $6,572,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $6,519,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, John Bicket sold 36,579 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,371,712.50.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, John Bicket sold 133,421 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $5,199,416.37.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, John Bicket sold 40,320 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,435,795.20.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, John Bicket sold 129,680 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $4,586,781.60.

On Wednesday, August 20th, John Bicket sold 67,349 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,198,271.36.

On Tuesday, August 19th, John Bicket sold 102,651 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,432,649.44.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -238.19 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,881.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,950,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Samsara by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,916 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 17.2% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 19,276,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

