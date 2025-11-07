Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,870 shares during the period. Ryanair comprises about 2.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.45% of Ryanair worth $136,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,071,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,324,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 658.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 861,361 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $24,705,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $11,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Down 1.6%

RYAAY stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.14. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%.The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

