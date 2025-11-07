QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 105,631 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after buying an additional 145,509 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

