Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $326,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 6.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $8,003,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,079,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,543,017.40. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $34,213,359 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB stock opened at $355.83 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $385.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.87.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research downgraded MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.97.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

