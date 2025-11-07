Nvwm LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,217 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.76 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3251 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

