Nvwm LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $938.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $775.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $955.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.00.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,929 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

