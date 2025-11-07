Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,417 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $75,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.65 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2974 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.