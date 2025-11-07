Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $53.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $53,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $126.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.18.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

