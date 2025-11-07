Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Major Shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest Purchases 49,055 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 49,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $573,452.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,164,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,750,000.67. This represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Venture Globalharvest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mission Produce alerts:

On Wednesday, November 5th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 784 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,172.80.

Mission Produce Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.07 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 123,678 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 28.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 191,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 287.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 267,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 266,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 64,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.