Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Up 16.9% – Still a Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 1,212,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 350,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.71.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

