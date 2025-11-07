Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after purchasing an additional 898,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 887,984 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8%

IWM opened at $240.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $252.77. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

