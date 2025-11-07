Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Takes $515,000 Position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3%

FESM stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.