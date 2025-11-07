Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,239 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF $FDIS

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

FDIS opened at $100.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

