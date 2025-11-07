Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.56.

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.79. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$19.61 and a 1 year high of C$36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

In related news, insider Olajumoke Fagbemi bought 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.71 per share, with a total value of C$94,665.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,665.48. This represents a 9,467.86% increase in their position. Also, insider Andreas Liris sold 1,000 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at C$486,814.77. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

