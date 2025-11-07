Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June $YJUN

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,793 shares during the period. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June makes up about 4.8% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 7.22% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YJUN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 15.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 25.6% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS:YJUN opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.