Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 3,139 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. $BYRN

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Byrna Technologies worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYRN. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 580.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

BYRN stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $34.78.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

