JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Price Target to $7.00

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on EVE from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EVE in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

EVE stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. EVE has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.82.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVE will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of EVE by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVE by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in EVE by 1,292.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,424 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of EVE by 432.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 226,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 184,305 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

