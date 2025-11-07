JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.75.

Shares of AN opened at $190.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. AutoNation has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $228.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 2.38%.The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

