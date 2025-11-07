Jonathan Banas Purchases 500 Shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Banas acquired 500 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $14,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,138.65. The trade was a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

NYSE CPS opened at $28.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $505.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.69.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.83 million. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth $3,798,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 89.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 147,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,345.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 141,049 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

CPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cooper-Standard from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.