JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, September 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $1,642,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,084,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,663,648.76. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $656,747.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 658,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,113,398.92. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 431,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,979,800 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,903,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 6.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 65.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,482 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in JFrog by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,557,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,228,000 after acquiring an additional 74,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,974.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,294 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

