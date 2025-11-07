iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $18,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWX. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $88.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.48 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

