iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $86,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $203.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $207.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

