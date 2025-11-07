iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stock Holdings Increased by Destiny Capital Corp CO

Destiny Capital Corp CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJR opened at $116.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

