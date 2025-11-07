Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,049 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.6% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,132,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,947,000 after buying an additional 157,951 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 621.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

