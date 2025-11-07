Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Interparfums has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Interparfums has a payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interparfums to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of Interparfums stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Interparfums has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $429.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Interparfums’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interparfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interparfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.60.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

