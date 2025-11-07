Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Director Jeffrey Graves Purchases 9,000 Shares

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Graves bought 9,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,326.10. The trade was a 28.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $11.22 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $873.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The firm had revenue of $402.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IART

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,924 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1,067.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135,308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,811 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

