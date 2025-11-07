Insider Selling: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $2,777,300.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total value of $2,777,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 522,450 shares in the company, valued at $145,100,038.50. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Friday, October 31st, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.88, for a total value of $2,238,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,611 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $601,783.28.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $658,189.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $122,675.28.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $264.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.66 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after acquiring an additional 55,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.