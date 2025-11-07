Insider Selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,324,435.35 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $1,324,435.35. Following the sale, the director owned 298,935 shares in the company, valued at $51,652,978.65. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90.

On Friday, October 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $1,284,730.65.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $1,229,542.65.

On Monday, October 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,264,954.95.

On Friday, October 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,260,892.50.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $1,296,611.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $1,159,024.65.

On Monday, October 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,205,551.20.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,163,776.95.

On Monday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,963.65.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $156.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of -219.90, a PEG ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.90. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $144.32 and a 52 week high of $326.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Atlassian from $296.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

