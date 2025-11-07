India Internet ETF $INQQ Shares Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in India Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in India Internet ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of India Internet ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in India Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of India Internet ETF by 1,580.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 243,153 shares in the last quarter.

India Internet ETF stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. India Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 million, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

