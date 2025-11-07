Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 327.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMUX. Chardan Capital began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Get Immunic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IMUX

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,243,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,457 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Immunic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 415,104 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,726 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.