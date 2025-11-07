Huntington National Bank Buys 2,446 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Huntington National Bank raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 662,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 39.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

