Headland Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF $IBTL

Headland Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Headland Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Headland Capital LLC owned approximately 1.75% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBTL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 76,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

