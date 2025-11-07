Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Lowers Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Truist Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 216,672 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 46,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.59.
Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1%
NYSE:TFC opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
