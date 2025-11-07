Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Lowers Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Truist Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 216,672 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 46,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.