Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,382 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,210,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 143,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 65,718 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 146,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $67.53 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The company has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

