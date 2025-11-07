FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Energy Fuels Issued By B. Riley

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels to $26.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.25 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $15.12 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 143.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up –51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 195,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,912.45. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $89,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 218,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,949.28. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 368,724 shares of company stock worth $4,172,959 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 3,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 27.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $37,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 111.4% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.