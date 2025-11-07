First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 56,340 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,620,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56,340 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services comprises 1.6% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $836,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 49,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 176,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,957,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,704.10. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.20.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE UHS opened at $226.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.33 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.500-22.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

