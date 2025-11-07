First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 1,385,172 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,552,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,385,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 2.2% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $1,143,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $36,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average is $97.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $110.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

