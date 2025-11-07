First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $628.44 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271,369 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,263,684 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $628,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.67. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

