Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock International Dividend ETF $BIDD

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDD. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.10. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

