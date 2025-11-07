Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $793,000 in Strive International Developed Markets ETF $STXI

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:STXI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Strive International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of STXI opened at $30.21 on Friday. Strive International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Strive International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Strive International Developed Markets ETF (STXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid- and large-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. STXI was launched on Jun 26, 2024 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

