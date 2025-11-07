Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $710,000 Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX

Ethos Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,406,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 448,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 427,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 139,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.12 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.35 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 90.20%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

