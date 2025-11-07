Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 203.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 198.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.40.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $281.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.14 and a 200-day moving average of $264.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

