Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DBOEY. Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Boerse to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Deutsche Boerse Price Performance
Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Deutsche Boerse had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Boerse will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Boerse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
