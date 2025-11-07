Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

