Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 345,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,383,000. CBRE Group accounts for about 2.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CBRE Group by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,337 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $214,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after acquiring an additional 738,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,938,000 after acquiring an additional 397,818 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $171.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.89.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.