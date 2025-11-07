Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,037 Shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. $SPNS

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPNS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 2,216.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,248,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,805,000 after buying an additional 241,340 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Price Performance

SPNS opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.89. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sapiens International

Sapiens International Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.