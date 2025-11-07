Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. $PAY

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Paymentus by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 91,950 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paymentus by 63,516.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 675,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after buying an additional 674,550 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Paymentus by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 157,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 66,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $36.11 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45.

Paymentus ( NYSE:PAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.78 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Paymentus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Paymentus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paymentus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

