Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Trading Down 0.4%

NETGEAR stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.47 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 3.73%.The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. NETGEAR has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTGR. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NETGEAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

In related news, VP Graeme Mclindin sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $41,283.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,482.08. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shravan Goli sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $306,975.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,851.35. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,072 shares of company stock worth $870,168. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

