Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AZZ by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 39.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 110.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AZZ by 1,121.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $558,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,324.40. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total transaction of $1,158,119.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,576.84. This represents a 38.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on AZZ from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.95. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

AZZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.